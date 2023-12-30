Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Police Department warns public of funeral home scam

Scammers use spoofing technology to change the caller ID to appear that they are calling from...
Scammers use spoofing technology to change the caller ID to appear that they are calling from the funeral home hired by the family.(MGN)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department warns the public of a funeral home scam for those who recently lost a loved one.

Two cases of the scam have been reported withing the past 24-hours, while imposters pretended to be part of the funeral home and tell victims unless they pay more money immediately the funeral will be canceled.

Scammers use spoofing technology to change the caller ID to appear that they are calling from the funeral home hired by the family.

Below are tips given by BPD if you receive one of these calls:

- Hang up.

- Resist the pressure to act immediately.

- Contact the funeral home directly using a verified phone number not the one from the scammer’s phone call, text message, or email.

- Do NOT provide any form of payment, including PayPal or other wire transfer service, cryptocurrency or prepaid gift cards.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, contact your funeral home and report the crime to Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300.

You can also file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online at www.myfloridalegal.com or by phone at 1-866-9-NO SCAM.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Rick Wells holds a press conference on a deputy-involved shooting
Manatee Sheriff asks for community help after deputy-involved shooting
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Man found shot dead in his home, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asking for information
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker

Latest News

‘Bradenton Alive’ will feature live music, food trucks, local vendors and fireworks!
New Year’s Eve celebrations take place in Downtown Bradenton
Bradenton Police Department reminds the public that it is illegal to shoot gunfire during...
Bradenton Police Department reminds the public of dangers celebrating with firearms
New Years 2024
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office tips to celebrate New Years responsibly
Five-star cornerback and Sarasota native Charles Lester lll and his family celebrate his...
Five-star FSU Football player Charles Lester III is our ABC7 Athlete of the week