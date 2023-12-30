Bradenton Police Department warns public of funeral home scam

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department warns the public of a funeral home scam for those who recently lost a loved one.

Two cases of the scam have been reported withing the past 24-hours, while imposters pretended to be part of the funeral home and tell victims unless they pay more money immediately the funeral will be canceled.

Scammers use spoofing technology to change the caller ID to appear that they are calling from the funeral home hired by the family.

Below are tips given by BPD if you receive one of these calls:

- Hang up.

- Resist the pressure to act immediately.

- Contact the funeral home directly using a verified phone number not the one from the scammer’s phone call, text message, or email.

- Do NOT provide any form of payment, including PayPal or other wire transfer service, cryptocurrency or prepaid gift cards.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, contact your funeral home and report the crime to Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300.

You can also file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online at www.myfloridalegal.com or by phone at 1-866-9-NO SCAM.

