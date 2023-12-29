Suncoast New Year’s Eve Celebrations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year’s on the Suncoast. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate, there is something for everyone.

Here are some of the parties happening in the Suncoast.

1. New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop Party in downtown Sarasota.

The annual Pineapple Drop Block Party runs from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. Live music starts at 8:30 pm. Carnival hours are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

2. Bradenton New Years Eve Celebration

Come Celebrate the New Year in Downtown Bradenton!! Located on Old Main Street. Live music on the Heintz Law Stage with The Derek Lersch Band starting at 8:30PM. Food trucks, vendors, party favors, and to end the evening Fireworks!!! Brought to you by The City of Bradenton.

3. New Year’s Eve at University Town Center

UTC hosts a fun family celebration for those who want to be asleep before the ball drops.

Ring in 2024 early at UTC’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve event from 7 – 9 p.m. on The Green at UTC, located near Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar.

Partygoers of all ages can enjoy an evening of fun with a live DJ, face painting, games, entertainment and a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

4. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Kick off 2024 at Sarasota’s most sophisticated black-tie New Year’s Eve experience! Enjoy private access to Lights in Bloom®, passed hors d’oeuvres, a seated four-course dinner by Michael’s on East, as well as a performance by The Sarasota Ballet’s The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory and dancing to DJ Karim. The countdown to the new year culminates with a champagne toast and a spectacular view of the fireworks over Sarasota Bay.

5. New Year’s Eve at Fishermen’s Village

Ring in the New Year at Fishermen’s Village! Join us for family friendly activities, live music/dancing in center court beginning at 6 pm featuring Island Flavah Entertainment! The Shane Duncan Band will be rockin’ the Dry Beach 8 pm-12 midnight followed by an amazing Fireworks display to ring in the New Year! Best viewing area is at the Dry Beach!

6. Sharky’s New Year’s Eve Beach Bash

Venice beachfront restaurant and bar Sharky’s on the Pier holds their live music event that ends with fireworks at Midnight.

Have a safe and happy New Year!

