Preparations underway for Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday, crews worked non-stop setting up rides and attractions at Five Points Park in downtown Sarasota as part of this year’s New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop.

The tradition started in 1999 as a way to celebrate the new year, and keep with the holiday spirit of the Suncoast. Organizers said it’s grown ever since, now attracting an estimated thirty to forty thousand people to downtown Sarasota each New Year’s Eve. The six-foot-tall pineapple adorned in lights which drops at the stroke of midnight New Year’s Eve at Pineapple Square was the perfect fit according to organizers.

“The pineapple is the universal sign of hospitality,” said Pineapple Drop Director Ron Soto. Soto added the fun starts Saturday afternoon with a carnival, attractions, music, and food.

Tickets to ride the amusements can be purchased at “dreamlandamusements.com,” and additional information on events and entertainment can be located on Facebook at “Destination Downtown Sarasota.”

Sarasota resident Scott McAdam said he’s been attending the event for year’s and said it promises something for everyone.

“We have the pineapple drop here, you don’t need the ball drop in New York City,” McAdam said as he checked out the set-up progress Friday morning.

