Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Official start date announced for Gulf Islands Ferry Service

Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Service for the Gulf Islands Ferry is starting Jan. 12, 2024, barring any inclement weather.

According to officials with Manatee County, the project was on track to start Dec. 8 but the service was still in its final approval stages from outside agencies.

Visitors and residents can catch a ride on the water Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ride times between stops will range from 25-40 minutes. The two catamarans hold 49 passengers and will have two crew aboard to ensure smooth transport to and from each port. The initial route of the two 50-foot open-air catamarans, Miss Anna Maria and Downtown Duchess, will take riders from the day dock in downtown Bradenton located just east of the Green Bridge and directly off Bradenton Riverwalk, to the Anna Maria City pier.

The Historic City Pier at Bradenton Beach will be added to the route system as soon as some minor enhancements are completed.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns and drugs obtained during execution of search warrant
Undercover drug sting results in multiple arrests
Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Fatal crash, I-75.
Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County
Fatal crash, I-75.
Three people killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway

Latest News

Pineapple drop preparations
Preparations underway for Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota
Man found shot dead in his home, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asking for information
found in the parking garage
Lost cat at Tampa International Airport found safe and sound
Rick Wells holds a press conference on a deputy-involved shooting
Manatee Sheriff asks for community help after officer-involved shooting