Official start date announced for Gulf Islands Ferry Service

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Service for the Gulf Islands Ferry is starting Jan. 12, 2024, barring any inclement weather.

According to officials with Manatee County, the project was on track to start Dec. 8 but the service was still in its final approval stages from outside agencies.

Visitors and residents can catch a ride on the water Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ride times between stops will range from 25-40 minutes. The two catamarans hold 49 passengers and will have two crew aboard to ensure smooth transport to and from each port. The initial route of the two 50-foot open-air catamarans, Miss Anna Maria and Downtown Duchess, will take riders from the day dock in downtown Bradenton located just east of the Green Bridge and directly off Bradenton Riverwalk, to the Anna Maria City pier.

The Historic City Pier at Bradenton Beach will be added to the route system as soon as some minor enhancements are completed.

