Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

MCSO: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.

According to a spokesperson, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious individual checking door handles on vehicles in The Grove Mobile Home Park on 47th Avenue Drive early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood and located a 17-year-old suspect entering one of the vehicles. Deputies with one of the K-9s found him and began issuing commands, but they report that the suspect ran away.

That’s when deputies say the suspect fired multiple rounds at them and one of the deputies fired multiple rounds back at the suspect, striking him in the left leg.

Deputies secured the suspect and administered aid until EMS arrived.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, where he remains in custody at this time. No deputies, K-9 deputy, or other individuals were injured.

Charges for two counts of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, use of a deadly weapon on a police animal, and armed burglary are pending.

The deputy who fired shots is now on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting, and an internal investigation is conducted, which is standard procedure.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns and drugs obtained during execution of search warrant
Undercover drug sting results in multiple arrests
Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Fatal crash, I-75.
Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County
Fatal crash, I-75.
Three people killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway
A plane from Punta Gorda shared a little Christmas cheer
Pilot has a little Christmas fun during flight out of Punta Gorda

Latest News

Illegal items include bottle rockets, firecrackers of any kind, sparklers and ground spinners.
Firework rules and safety for the New Year
SRQ Airport
Headed out of town for the New Year? Check your flight before you go
A look a the pineapple getting ready to drop for the New Year
City of Sarasota to ring in 2024 with its traditional 'Pineapple Drop'
Weather looks good for celebrations
First Alert Weather: Rain is over and chilly air moves in