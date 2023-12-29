MCSO: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.

According to a spokesperson, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious individual checking door handles on vehicles in The Grove Mobile Home Park on 47th Avenue Drive early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood and located a 17-year-old suspect entering one of the vehicles. Deputies with one of the K-9s found him and began issuing commands, but they report that the suspect ran away.

That’s when deputies say the suspect fired multiple rounds at them and one of the deputies fired multiple rounds back at the suspect, striking him in the left leg.

Deputies secured the suspect and administered aid until EMS arrived.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, where he remains in custody at this time. No deputies, K-9 deputy, or other individuals were injured.

Charges for two counts of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, use of a deadly weapon on a police animal, and armed burglary are pending.

The deputy who fired shots is now on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting, and an internal investigation is conducted, which is standard procedure.

