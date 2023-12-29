Man found shot dead in his home, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asking for information

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators in Charlotte County are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about a death investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, On the morning of December 28, 2023, a shooting incident occurred on Matecumbe Rd. in Port Charlotte, leaving one man deceased.

Charlotte County detectives have ruled out suicide as the cause.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, however, at this time, there is no suspect in custody.

Sheriff Bill Prummell was quoted as saying: “This is an unfortunate situation and we want to bring peace to the community and especially the loved ones of this individual. In order to do that, we must have all the facts. We are hoping that someone can provide us with something that will help bring closure to this case and restore peace of mind to the residents in the area.”

If anyone in the area heard a gunshot around the time of 5:00am on Thursday, December 28, or saw anyone suspicious in the area of Matecumbe Rd. at any point in the days leading up to Thursday, they are encouraged to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (941) 639-2101 or submit a tip through Facebook or via our free mobile app.

Tip sources will remain anonymous.

