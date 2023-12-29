Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man found shot dead in his home, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asking for information

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators in Charlotte County are asking for the public’s help in gathering information about a death investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, On the morning of December 28, 2023, a shooting incident occurred on Matecumbe Rd. in Port Charlotte, leaving one man deceased.

Charlotte County detectives have ruled out suicide as the cause.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, however, at this time, there is no suspect in custody.

Sheriff Bill Prummell was quoted as saying: “This is an unfortunate situation and we want to bring peace to the community and especially the loved ones of this individual. In order to do that, we must have all the facts. We are hoping that someone can provide us with something that will help bring closure to this case and restore peace of mind to the residents in the area.”

If anyone in the area heard a gunshot around the time of 5:00am on Thursday, December 28, or saw anyone suspicious in the area of Matecumbe Rd. at any point in the days leading up to Thursday, they are encouraged to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (941) 639-2101 or submit a tip through Facebook or via our free mobile app.

Tip sources will remain anonymous.

\

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns and drugs obtained during execution of search warrant
Undercover drug sting results in multiple arrests
Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Fatal crash, I-75.
Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County
Fatal crash, I-75.
Three people killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway

Latest News

found in the parking garage
Lost cat at Tampa International Airport found safe and sound
Rick Wells holds a press conference on a deputy-involved shooting
Manatee Sheriff asks for community help after officer-involved shooting
The pineapple lit up prior to the drop.
Suncoast New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Illegal items include bottle rockets, firecrackers of any kind, sparklers and ground spinners.
Firework rules and safety for the New Year