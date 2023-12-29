Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Lost cat at Tampa International Airport found safe and sound

found in the parking garage
found in the parking garage(TPA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home and safe sound. Sai, went missing on Thursday. According to a post on social media by TPA Sai’s grandmother, Karen, has been taking care of him after her daughter, Hanna (Sai’s mom), recently moved to Germany to be with her husband stationed in the Army.

Karen drove to TPA yesterday to catch a flight, not realizing that Sai had quietly tagged along for the trip.

When she opened her car door in Long Term Garage, Sai jumped out and ran away.

One of Hanna’s best friends heard about this and reached out to TPA via Facebook, asking for help to track down Sai. TPA staff immediately alerted The Airport Police Department and Operations crew to be on the lookout and the team sprang into action.

Late Thursday night, TPA workers spotted Sai in the garage and reunited him with the friend who contacted us, who will care for Sai until Karen returns.

Cat-tastrophe diverted.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns and drugs obtained during execution of search warrant
Undercover drug sting results in multiple arrests
Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Fatal crash, I-75.
Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County
Fatal crash, I-75.
Three people killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway

Latest News

Man found shot dead in his home, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asking for information
Rick Wells holds a press conference on a deputy-involved shooting
Manatee Sheriff asks for community help after officer-involved shooting
The pineapple lit up prior to the drop.
Suncoast New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Illegal items include bottle rockets, firecrackers of any kind, sparklers and ground spinners.
Firework rules and safety for the New Year