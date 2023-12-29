Lost cat at Tampa International Airport found safe and sound

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cat that went missing at Tampa International Airport is now home and safe sound. Sai, went missing on Thursday. According to a post on social media by TPA Sai’s grandmother, Karen, has been taking care of him after her daughter, Hanna (Sai’s mom), recently moved to Germany to be with her husband stationed in the Army.

Karen drove to TPA yesterday to catch a flight, not realizing that Sai had quietly tagged along for the trip.

When she opened her car door in Long Term Garage, Sai jumped out and ran away.

One of Hanna’s best friends heard about this and reached out to TPA via Facebook, asking for help to track down Sai. TPA staff immediately alerted The Airport Police Department and Operations crew to be on the lookout and the team sprang into action.

Late Thursday night, TPA workers spotted Sai in the garage and reunited him with the friend who contacted us, who will care for Sai until Karen returns.

Cat-tastrophe diverted.

