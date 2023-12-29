Headed out of town for the New Year? Check your flight before you go

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are heading out of town to celebrate the new year at one of the Suncoast’s airports, it’s always a good idea to check your flight status before you head out.

Here are the flight screens for area airports:

Sarasota-Bradenton International

Punta Gorda Airport

St.Pete-Clearwater

Tampa International Airport

You can also keep an eye out nationwide by checking FlightAware.com.

