Florida Studio Theatre to extend run of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Studio Theatre announced that its extending its run of Little Shop of Horrors through Jan. 21 in its Gompertz Theatre.

With Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Music by Alan Menken, this popular musical comedy has been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 40 years. Tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

Little Shop of Horrors follows the story of flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant, which he names ‘Audrey II’ after his coworker crush. The scheming, foul-mouthed plant promises Seymour unending fame and fortune with one condition: he must keep feeding it blood. Seymour soon discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and its insatiable appetite for global domination.

FST’s production features a nine-person cast, including Joel Blum (Mr. Mushnik), Katelyn Bowman (Ronette/Dance Captain), Derrick Cobey (Voice of Audrey II/The Plant), Samantha Duval (Audrey), David Gaztambide (Puppeteer/Audrey II), John Gregorio (Orin and Others), Jameelah Leaundra (Crystal), Sam Seferian (Seymour), and Desireé Tolodziecki (Chiffon).

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), Little Shop of Horrors has been held over and is now playing through Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

