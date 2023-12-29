Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Florida Studio Theatre to extend run of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Little Shop of Horrors
Little Shop of Horrors(Florida Studio Theatre)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Studio Theatre announced that its extending its run of Little Shop of Horrors through Jan. 21 in its Gompertz Theatre.

With Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Music by Alan Menken, this popular musical comedy has been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 40 years. Tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

Little Shop of Horrors follows the story of flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant, which he names ‘Audrey II’ after his coworker crush. The scheming, foul-mouthed plant promises Seymour unending fame and fortune with one condition: he must keep feeding it blood. Seymour soon discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and its insatiable appetite for global domination.

FST’s production features a nine-person cast, including Joel Blum (Mr. Mushnik), Katelyn Bowman (Ronette/Dance Captain), Derrick Cobey (Voice of Audrey II/The Plant), Samantha Duval (Audrey), David Gaztambide (Puppeteer/Audrey II), John Gregorio (Orin and Others), Jameelah Leaundra (Crystal), Sam Seferian (Seymour), and Desireé Tolodziecki (Chiffon).

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), Little Shop of Horrors has been held over and is now playing through Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the 600 cards in the tin were some of the most sought-after vintage baseball cards.
Man finds 600 of the rarest, century-old baseball cards in late father’s closet
Guns and drugs obtained during execution of search warrant
Undercover drug sting results in multiple arrests
Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Rick Wells holds a press conference on a deputy-involved shooting
Manatee Sheriff asks for community help after deputy-involved shooting
Fatal crash, I-75.
Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County

Latest News

Pineapple drop preparations
Preparations underway for Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota
Gulf Islands Water Ferry Service
Official start date announced for Gulf Islands Ferry Service
Man found shot dead in his home, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asking for information
found in the parking garage
Lost cat at Tampa International Airport found safe and sound