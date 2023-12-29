First Alert Weather: Rain is over and chilly air moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday the showers brought a half inch to over one inch of needed rain to Suncoast locations. Today we will see more sunshine and lower humidity move in, setting up the atmosphere for a significantly cooler Saturday. Our high, under a partly sunny sky, will top out in the mid-60s. What you will notice is the dew point falling. This will lead to a much lower and more comfortable relative humidity. It will also allow the overnight low to fall into the mid to lower 50s tonight.

The clearing will continue on Saturday and Sunday with even more sunshine. Despite the increase in sunshine the afternoon highs on Saturday will be a bit cooler than today. However, a slight wind shift will bring up the high on Sunday to the upper 60s, making for a very nice day.

Low temperatures will fall tomorrow night due to the dry air. Expect Sunday morning temperatures to fall into the upper 40s. But as mentioned above, the Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm. That warming will continue into New Year’s Eve when temperatures will fall but be warmer than Saturday night. Expect the midnight New Year’s Eve temperatures to be in the lower 50s with clear skies.

New Year’s Day looks beautiful. Highs will be near 70 with sunny skies and gentle winds. Happy New Year.

