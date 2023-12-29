Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Rain is over and chilly air moves in

Weather looks good for celebrations
Weather looks good for celebrations(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday the showers brought a half inch to over one inch of needed rain to Suncoast locations. Today we will see more sunshine and lower humidity move in, setting up the atmosphere for a significantly cooler Saturday. Our high, under a partly sunny sky, will top out in the mid-60s. What you will notice is the dew point falling. This will lead to a much lower and more comfortable relative humidity. It will also allow the overnight low to fall into the mid to lower 50s tonight.

The clearing will continue on Saturday and Sunday with even more sunshine. Despite the increase in sunshine the afternoon highs on Saturday will be a bit cooler than today. However, a slight wind shift will bring up the high on Sunday to the upper 60s, making for a very nice day.

Low temperatures will fall tomorrow night due to the dry air. Expect Sunday morning temperatures to fall into the upper 40s. But as mentioned above, the Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm. That warming will continue into New Year’s Eve when temperatures will fall but be warmer than Saturday night. Expect the midnight New Year’s Eve temperatures to be in the lower 50s with clear skies.

New Year’s Day looks beautiful. Highs will be near 70 with sunny skies and gentle winds. Happy New Year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Guns and drugs obtained during execution of search warrant
Undercover drug sting results in multiple arrests
Fatal crash, I-75.
Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County
Fatal crash, I-75.
Three people killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway
A plane from Punta Gorda shared a little Christmas cheer
Pilot has a little Christmas fun during flight out of Punta Gorda

Latest News

Florida Beach Guardians working to keep Suncoast beaches clean
Charlotte County deputies investigating suspicious death
Booker HS Basketball
Coach Carl Williams Jr. working to put Booker Tornados back on the map
Trencher fire
Trencher catches fire in North Port