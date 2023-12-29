Firework rules and safety for the New Year

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials are among those in local public safety who want to remind everyone of the rules of fireworks.

New Year’s is one of three holidays where private firework use is legal. The others are, of course, July 4th and Christmas.

The department provided this list of tips and responsibilities for those who want to bring in the new year with a bang.

Familiarize yourself with the printed instructions of each style of firework you purchase, and carefully follow those guidelines.

Make sure you have a designated “launch area” that is a safe distance from people, homes, and vehicles – at least 150 ft of clearance is recommended.

Only 1 person, a responsible adult, should be permitted in the launch area. Children should NEVER be near fireworks.

Never hold a lit firework in your hands

Keep unlit fireworks away from the lighting area to avoid accidental lighting.

Do not light fireworks on dry grass or brush, as these will easily burn, and the fire will spread.

Have a 911-enabled phone readily available in the event of an emergency.

Never consume alcohol when lighting/using fireworks – have a designated lighter who remains sober.

For more safety tips, click here

Remember, not everyone enjoys fireworks. They can be traumatic for veterans and pets. Please be considerate of your neighbors.

