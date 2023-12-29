Advertise With Us
City of Sarasota to ring in 2024 with its traditional 'Pineapple Drop'

A look a the pineapple getting ready to drop for the New Year
(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time to ring in another year with the annual Sarasota Pineapple Drop Block Party.

The downtown event will take place at its traditional location at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street.

The annual Pineapple Drop Block Party runs from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. Live music starts at 8:30 pm. Carnival hours are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are valid from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m, are $30 online until 3 p.m. Dec. 31 or on site till 5 p.m. while supplies last. Ride tickets, valid anytime, are available at the carnival or online till 3 p.m. for $50/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. Rides typically take two tickets.

