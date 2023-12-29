Advertise With Us
Breezy and Dry Friday in Wake of Cold Front

Choppy Conditions for Boaters Friday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the wake of a passing cold front, winds will increase on Friday with gusts reaching around 25 mph. Sustained winds will come from the northwest between ten and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. It will feel cool and dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s and the occasional wind gust will add to conditions feeling cooler.

Beachgoers can expect a cool Friday afternoon with a mostly low ultraviolet index and highs in the mid 60s. Gulf water temperatures remain in the mid 60s. More clouds coverage is in the forecast with some sunshine making its way through.

Boating conditions are not ideal behind the front. Boaters can expect moderate to choppy seas. It will be slightly sunnier on Friday compared to Thursday. Northwest winds between 15 and 20 mph will dominate the day, with some gusty moments. Seas will run between three and five feet, possibly reaching six feet. Conditions could bring about an exercise caution statement for small crafts. Saturday will have slightly better conditions on the water with seas between two and four feet, possibly reaching five feet

