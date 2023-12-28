Advertise With Us
Woman accused of stealing out of state car is caught in Desoto County while trying to flee

Stephanie Douglas faces multiple charges
Stephanie Douglas faces multiple charges
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman accused of stealing a vehicle from Minnesota was busted by Arcadia Police on Christmas Day.

Stephanie Douglas is facing charges of Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Grand Theft and Resisting Arrest. According to Arcadia Police, Douglas was attempting to get away from law enforcement when both Arcadia Police and Desoto County Deputies attempted to stop her.

The two agencies ended up blocking her and preventing her from making her getaway.

She was taken into jail and the stolen vehicle was seized.

According to a social media post, Sheriff Potter is proud of our law enforcement heroes! Our community’s safety remains our top priority. Stay safe, DeSoto County!

