Undercover drug sting results in multiple arrests

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have arrested multiple people and confiscated hundreds of grams of Methamphetamine during an undercover investigation. Eight members of a drug-trafficking operation have been arrested or have warrants for their arrest as the result of a five-month operation.

Assisting BPD in the investigation were Homeland Security Investigations , the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-Gulf Coast Task Force, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators seized 121.6 grams of Fentanyl, 924.4 grams of Methamphetamine and four firearms.

According to a press release, In August 2023, task force detectives/agents learned that Pedro Garcia, a documented gang member and convicted felon, was using multiple co-conspirators to distribute drugs in the City of Bradenton and Manatee County.

During the investigation, undercover detectives/agents purchased Fentanyl from Garcia, and a wiretap warrant was authorized for his phone. On December 4, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle leaving Garcia’s home. A positive alert by Bradenton Police K9 Blue resulted in a search that uncovered 924.4g of Methamphetamine. During search warrants on December 21 and December 22, on Garcia’s residence and a residence frequented by Garcia, 72.4g of Fentanyl, two rifles, two handguns, and multiple rounds of ammunition were located.

Arrested was:

Pedro Garcia, 41: Three counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl, conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing, four counts of possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a gang-related convicted felon. At the time of his arrest, Garcia was on federal probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was out on bond for two murder charges in Manatee County.

Rocky Jimenez, 42: Two counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing.

Pedro Garcia, 41: Three counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl, conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing, four counts of possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a gang-related convicted felon.

Ernestina Gutierrez, 56: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Cynthia Gutierrez-Mendez, 26: Conspiracy to deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church.

Gerardo Casiano, 23: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church. Warrants are issued for the following individuals:

Pablo Adrian Estrada, 32: Conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl and trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Francisco Flores III, 38: Conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl.

Laquinton Trevon Hart, 30: Conspiracy to possess Fentanyl with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Estrada, Flores, or Hart, contact Bradenton Police Detective Brandon Kells All information is confidential. Submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.