Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 Crash in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people, including two juveniles, were killed in a major crash that happened Wednesdays on I-75 near the Selmon Expressway.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours. According to officials with Florida Highway Patrol, two pickup trucks heading south collided when the drivers were trying to switch lanes.

The first truck spun into the grass median where the occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The driver, a 36-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were all killed.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FHP reports that no one in the first truck was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the second vehicle was reported to have two young children in the back of the truck. No one was injured in that vehicle.

The driver, female passenger and 12-year-old boy were from Clearwater. The 14-year-old boy is from Texas. No names have been released.

