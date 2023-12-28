Trencher catches fire in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A trencher caught on fire on Wednesday morning next to a house in North Port that was under construction.

Firefighters arrived just in time to prevent fire spread into the soffit of the adjacent home. Crews were able to contain the fire damage to the trencher.

The cause of the fire was officially undetermined, but it was most likely a mechanical issue with this piece of machinery, according to NPPD.

