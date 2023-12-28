Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Trencher catches fire in North Port

Trencher fire
Trencher fire(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A trencher caught on fire on Wednesday morning next to a house in North Port that was under construction.

Firefighters arrived just in time to prevent fire spread into the soffit of the adjacent home. Crews were able to contain the fire damage to the trencher.

The cause of the fire was officially undetermined, but it was most likely a mechanical issue with this piece of machinery, according to NPPD.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Connor Crumrine
Charlotte County man charged with stabbing his family, killing his mother
Fatal crash, I-75.
First Alert Traffic: Serious crashes in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 10am
Delilah Wallenda to perform in 'A Brave New Wonderland'
Gas prices drop, here’s how to check your Suncoast prices
Stephanie Douglas
Woman accused of stealing out-of-state car caught in Desoto County while trying to flee
Fatal crash, I-75.
Two juveniles, two adults killed in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County