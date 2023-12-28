Three people killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - At least three people were killed in a major crash on Wednesday on southbound I-75, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. on I-75 South, just north of the Selmon Expressway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two pickup trucks were heading southbound on I-75 when one truck collided with the other when attempting to switch lanes. The crash caused both trucks to spin out.

The first truck landed in the grass median with the driver and all three of his passengers getting ejected. A 36-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were all killed. The other passenger, a 14-year-old boy, remains in critical condition.

The passengers of the second truck were not injured when their vehicle came to a controlled stop in the inside emergency lane.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked for several hours as traffic was being diverted off Exit 254.

The roadway has reopened.

⚠️𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈 𝐕𝐄𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓⚠️

HCSO deputies are assisting FHP troopers with a multi-vehicle accident involving several fatalities on I-75 SB just north of the Selmon Expressway. Several SB lanes are blocked as HCSO, FHP, and HCFR respond. Please be… pic.twitter.com/qL0yRVN2CH — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) December 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.