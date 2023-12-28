Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Three people killed in I-75 crash near Selmon Expressway

Fatal crash, I-75.
Fatal crash, I-75.(FHP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - At least three people were killed in a major crash on Wednesday on southbound I-75, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. on I-75 South, just north of the Selmon Expressway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two pickup trucks were heading southbound on I-75 when one truck collided with the other when attempting to switch lanes. The crash caused both trucks to spin out.

The first truck landed in the grass median with the driver and all three of his passengers getting ejected. A 36-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were all killed. The other passenger, a 14-year-old boy, remains in critical condition.

The passengers of the second truck were not injured when their vehicle came to a controlled stop in the inside emergency lane.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked for several hours as traffic was being diverted off Exit 254.

The roadway has reopened.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
14 people taken to area hospitals after an early morning crash in Charlotte County.
14 injured in traffic crash on I-75 in Charlotte County
Fatal crash, I-75.
First Alert Traffic: Serious crashes in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
Tampa International Airport
FAA delay program causing disruptions at Florida airports, holiday traveler count still high

Latest News

Mason Bernhard
North Port man arrested for firing gun into moving truck
Feeding Empty Little Tummies is a backpack program for students in Manatee County
How to help ‘Feeding Empty Little Tummies’
Fatal crash, I-75.
First Alert Traffic: Serious crashes in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
Roberta Tvenstrup
Underdog Rescue of Florida needs resources after dogs rescued from hoarding situation