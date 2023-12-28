Sarasota County hosting job fair Jan. 2, 2024

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will host a job fair from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Fruitville Public Library.

Some of the departments hiring include:

Public Utilities - Field Technicians.

Capital Projects - Project Managers (administer and manage roadway construction projects).

Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources - Beach Attendants.

Public Works - Business Administration.

You can pre-register here. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and can meet with hiring managers on site.

Sarasota County offers on-the-job training, tuition reimbursement, and certification programs. In addition to a robust benefits package including health, dental, vision, life insurance, and short-term and long-term disability, the county also offers award-winning wellness and mental health programs. Sarasota County is part of the Florida Retirement System.

