Sarasota County hosting job fair Jan. 2, 2024

Jobs.
Jobs.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will host a job fair from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Fruitville Public Library.

Some of the departments hiring include:

  • Public Utilities - Field Technicians.
  • Capital Projects - Project Managers (administer and manage roadway construction projects).
  • Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources - Beach Attendants.
  • Public Works - Business Administration.

You can pre-register here. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and can meet with hiring managers on site.

Sarasota County offers on-the-job training, tuition reimbursement, and certification programs. In addition to a robust benefits package including health, dental, vision, life insurance, and short-term and long-term disability, the county also offers award-winning wellness and mental health programs. Sarasota County is part of the Florida Retirement System.

