Rain is Here, Continues through Morning

Chilly Lows through New Years
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front coming across the Gulf of Mexico is making its way through the Suncoast. A light to moderate amount of rain will hit all the Suncoast counties ahead of the front. The rain will begin late Wednesday evening and continue into the late morning. Less than an inch of precipitation is expected. It will remain mostly cloudy after the rain passes. A few small straggling rain bands may come on shore Thursday evening. Highs will reach the mid 60s Thursday, with lows in the 50s.

Behind the front the wind will kick up with gusts nearing 30 mph on Friday. Boaters will have choppy conditions on Friday with seas between two to four feet, and possibly up to five feet. Winds will come from the northwest with marine gusts reaching at least 20 knots Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

As we head into the weekend, high temperatures remain in the low 60s. Clouds will leave and sunshine returns with dry and mostly sunny skies for Saturday through New Years Day. New Years Eve will be clear but chilly at midnight with temperatures in the 50s. New Years Day will be sunny and feel crisp with highs in the upper 60s.

