Man accused of killing mother and stabbing family makes first appearance

Connor Crumrine
Connor Crumrine(Charlotte County Clerk of Court)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The 23 year old man accused of stabbing his family and killing his mother, had a first appearance on Wednesday. Connor Crumrine is currently charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

Those charges could change, after his mother Jennifer Crumrine succumbed to her injuries. In court on Wednesday, bond was set at over 7-hundred thousand dollars. Crumrine is also not allowed to make contact with his sisters or carry a weapon of any kind.

A request was made for a public defender.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, the family had planned to leave for a cruise but Connor was behaving oddly. His mother said she was going to skip the trip and instead take her son to get help at a mental health facility. At some point Connor reportedly attacked his mother, and then his sisters with a knife.

Deputies were called to the scene. His mother was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Connor was taken into custody. He will be arraigned on January 29th.

