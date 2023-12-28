Advertise With Us
Last chance to see a legend in ‘A Brave New Wonderland’

Delila Wallenda
Delilah Wallenda
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is your last chance to to see a legend perform.

Delilah Wallenda, Nik Wallenda’s mother and the granddaughter of a true circus pioneer, will appear in Sarasota for A Brave New Wonderland.

Wallenda is in her 70s and is not showing signs of slowing down. Performances will be held at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.. The tent makes it possible for the event to happen rain or shine.

Learn more about your chance to see this performance here.

