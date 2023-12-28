Florida Beach Guardians working to keep Suncoast beaches clean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Everybody loves to go to the beach, but what everybody doesn’t love is seeing trash left behind.

Danny Bliss is the president of a nonprofit called Florida Beach Guardians here on the Suncoast. The goal of this nonprofit is to clean up as much beach trash as possible on Lido, Siesta and Turtle beaches.

