Florida Beach Guardians working to keep Suncoast beaches clean

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Everybody loves to go to the beach, but what everybody doesn’t love is seeing trash left behind.

Danny Bliss is the president of a nonprofit called Florida Beach Guardians here on the Suncoast. The goal of this nonprofit is to clean up as much beach trash as possible on Lido, Siesta and Turtle beaches.

Click here to visit the website and learn more.

