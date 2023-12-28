First Alert Weather: Wet Thursday before the Chilly Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Rain is in the forecast today. It could be moderate rain at times, but instability in the atmosphere is lacking and so thunderstorms are not likely. Nevertheless, with the chances for showers extending from morning into the afternoon, the total amount of rainfall could approach one half of an inch. That would be much needed rain in our present drought situation.

Clearing should take place this evening as drier air moves in and cloud cover begins to part. The clearing will be accompanied by a wind shift out of the northwest. The northwest wind will bring in the cooler air and temperatures on Friday and Saturday will drop. Winds will also become breezy on Friday. We can expect night time lows to fall into the 40s Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

Sunday we will warm about five degrees, which will put the high in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will again fall for New Years Eve, but only in the mid 50 during the evening to the low 50′s near midnight. The great news is that we will be rain free.

New Years Day we will warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.