FAA Ground Delay Program explained

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The days following the Christmas holiday, the Federal Aviation Administration Ground Delay Programs swept across Florida and impacted travers.

Tampa International Airport had hundreds of delays on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport felt small impacts from the delays.

“On the surface, the Ground Delay Program seems bad,” said Michael McCormick, assistant professor and program coordinator for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

McCormick carried on and explained that instead the program is good.

“It allows predictability for the airline, allows predictability for the passengers and it gets everyone safely to their destination,” said McCormick.

McCormick said while many people may not have heard about the program, it has been around for over 30 years.

The FAA’s website explains the specifics of the Ground Delay Program, read it here.

“Ground Delay Programs are implemented to control air traffic volume to airports where the projected traffic demand is expected to exceed the airport’s rate for a lengthy period of time.” Additionally, “The most common reason for a reduction in acceptance rate is adverse weather such as low ceilings and visibility.”

McCormick said weather did not play a role in the Ground Delay Programs that impacted the state of Florida. Instead, he said its called the “snow bird demand.”

“There are a lot of people flying to Florida for a weekend in the sun. Then a lot of people have to fly home after that holiday weekend and that creates a lot of excess demand in those major highways in the skies,” said McCormick.

McCormick also said Florida is a fairly narrow state and compared the congestion in the sky to the congestion on I-75 before and after a holiday. He said the FAA evaluates how many arrivals they can actually have in any given hour.

“Through the course of the day, the arrivals are then pushed into the hours where there is capacity to handle that demand,” said McCormick.

According to McCormick, it’s all to keep safety a top priority.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.