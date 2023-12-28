Advertise With Us
Deputies looking for a man involved in incident that sends one to the hospital

Do not approach him if you see him
Do not approach him if you see him
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to an incident that sent one to the hospital. The incident happened on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home on Cellini Avenue, where one person had to be transported to an area hospital. The man wanted is Fidel Fletcher. Deputies say if you see him or know his whereabouts you should contact authorities right away, do not attempt to make contact with him.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

