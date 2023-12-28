Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Coach Carl Williams Jr. working to put Booker Tornados back on the map

Booker HS Basketball
Booker HS Basketball(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carl Williams Jr. is in his second season as the head coach for Booker High School Boys Varsity Basketball.

He says his father was also head coach and athletic director at Booker High School.

“Booker is in me and I’m just so proud to represent the tradition that has been known as the Booker Tornadoes. And with a leader like Dr. Shelley, she only wants the best and she wants the best on the court and in the classroom,” Coach Williams said.

The 2023-24 Booker Tornadoes are working on winning basketball games, setting and accomplishing team goals, and gearing up for January and February league play.

“This year is really going to be a turnaround year. You know we have been struggling the past two years I would say, so this year we’re putting Booker back on the map. We just trying to flip the memo around,” senior captain Jovan Palavra said.

The 2023-24 Booker Tornadoes are 2-0 in Class 4A District 11.

Coach Williams is hoping for his players to learn both basketball skills and life skills.

“If you go through our program, you either have to go to college, go to the military, you got to go to a trade school, you got to have a plan. If you don’t have a plan, you won’t make it through our program because we’re going to push you through everything to get you where you need to be,” Coach Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Connor Crumrine
Charlotte County man charged with stabbing his family, killing his mother
Fatal crash, I-75.
First Alert Traffic: Serious crashes in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Latest News

Universal Championship Wrestling bringing entertainment to families throughout the Suncoast
Universal Championship Wrestling bringing entertainment to families throughout the Suncoast
Charles Lester the third is a highly coveted five-star cornerback with generational talent.
ABC7 Athlete of the Week: Charles Lester III
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Friday Night Game Night - December 22, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
Curt Bradley leaving Braden River