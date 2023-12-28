Coach Carl Williams Jr. working to put Booker Tornados back on the map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carl Williams Jr. is in his second season as the head coach for Booker High School Boys Varsity Basketball.

He says his father was also head coach and athletic director at Booker High School.

“Booker is in me and I’m just so proud to represent the tradition that has been known as the Booker Tornadoes. And with a leader like Dr. Shelley, she only wants the best and she wants the best on the court and in the classroom,” Coach Williams said.

The 2023-24 Booker Tornadoes are working on winning basketball games, setting and accomplishing team goals, and gearing up for January and February league play.

“This year is really going to be a turnaround year. You know we have been struggling the past two years I would say, so this year we’re putting Booker back on the map. We just trying to flip the memo around,” senior captain Jovan Palavra said.

The 2023-24 Booker Tornadoes are 2-0 in Class 4A District 11.

Coach Williams is hoping for his players to learn both basketball skills and life skills.

“If you go through our program, you either have to go to college, go to the military, you got to go to a trade school, you got to have a plan. If you don’t have a plan, you won’t make it through our program because we’re going to push you through everything to get you where you need to be,” Coach Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.