U.S. Marshals in Ohio arrest man following Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigation

Denis White
Denis White(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Marshals in Ohio arrested Denis White on Dec. 14 following a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigation into sexual battery.

On Oct. 9, 2023, investigators from the SCSO Special Victims Unit received information that White had sexually battered a juvenile relative while they were both living in Sarasota in 2020.

During the investigation, investigators learned that White had multiple allegations from several other juvenile family members that spanned several jurisdictions in Ohio.

SCSO SVU detectives charged White with sexual battery of a child as well as lewd or lascivious molestation.

