Universal Championship Wrestling bringing entertainment to families throughout the Suncoast

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - When it comes to the genre of sports entertainment that is pro wrestling, it’s split down the middle in terms of popularity and those who aren’t fans. However, despite all of that there is a pro wrestling company based right here on the Suncoast -- Universal Championship Wrestling.

The promotion is based out of Manatee County and has only been in business since 2021. Two of the owners, Heather Davidoff and Jeff Crean, tell ABC7 they’re proud of the growth they’ve seen in terms of fan participation.

“Our crowd has just grown immensely over the last two years that we’ve been in business,” Davidoff said.

“UCW is built on the idea that first and foremost, we want to entertain people,” Crean said. “We want to bring families together.”

Crean is also one of the wrestlers. He performs under the ring name Johnny Walker. Although the storylines of what he and his comrades in the ring do are scripted, what they put their bodies through in and out of the ring is not.

“The guys do get injured,” Davidoff said. “The ring really is steel, and wood and little bit of padding on top. No matter what you think wrestling is, it is a real sport with 200 plus pound grown men throwing each other onto steel and wood beams. There are injuries that happen.”

UCW is a smaller wrestling company, but both Crean and Davidoff have big dreams for expansion.

“I would love to see us every weekend in a different city,” Crean said. “I would love to see us eventually in a different state.”

“We’re a family and you can feel it when you’re at our events,” Davidoff said. “People know all of the wrestlers and they’re rooting for their family favorites.”

UCW’s next big show is in January at the Manatee County Fair. To find out more about UCW, visit their website.

