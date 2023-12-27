Underdog Rescue of Florida needs resources after dogs rescued from hoarding situation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two weeks ago, Bradenton-based Underdog Rescue of Florida and other Suncoast-based rescue organizations came to the immediate aide for 53 dogs in Miami that were in bad shape.

Underdog took in several of the dogs. Many of the animals were barely clinging to life. The facility put out an all-call in mid-December for veterinarians and groomers who could help treat the dogs as they arrived. They also needed foster homes, once the dogs were treated for skin ailments, mats and other health issues related to their environment.

These dogs need URGENT help. (Underdog Rescue)

Roberta Tvenstrup is giving two of the dogs a fresh start as a foster mom. She had been with the organization for five years and has fostered more than 50 pups.

“It’s a lot of work and it’s a group effort. My whole family helps me. Two of my dogs are trained as therapy dogs and they’ve come to work with me, which is really awesome to work with my clients. So yeah. They get loved and petted all day,” says Tvenstrup.

Underdog took in 22 dogs dogs from Miami and have placed them in 20 foster homes. The physical transformation is noticeable.

If you are interested in adopting one of these rescues, please click here. The dogs will be ready for adoption by mid-January.

