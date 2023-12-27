Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff announces death of Valor the Horse

Rest in peace, Valor.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a former member of the office’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

Valor, previously known as Raja’s Best Dancer, passed away on Dec. 19 at the age of 29.

Before his service with the department, Valor was a racehorse. He served with SCSO for 19 years.

Retiring in 2020, Valor lived close by in the Myakka community. His handlers and riders remember him as a patient horse who excelled at training.

SCSO posted a tribute to him saying, “Valor will remain in our hearts. Rest peacefully, dear Valor. We will miss you and carry fond memories with us always.”

