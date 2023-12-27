Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Remembering Tommy Smothers: Comedy duo made Suncoast View appearance

Suncoast View Sits Down with the Smothers Brothers! Part 1 | Suncoast View
Suncoast View Sits Down with the Smothers Brothers! Part 1 | Suncoast View
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tommy Smothers who, along with his brother Dick, formed a groundbreaking comedy duo that made people laugh for six decades, died Tuesday at age 86.

His family confirmed the death via a statement. Tommy’s brother and partner Dick, is a resident of Sarasota. The two appeared on Suncoast View in 2018 for a segment. You can watch both parts below:

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
14 people taken to area hospitals after an early morning crash in Charlotte County.
14 Injured in traffic crash on I75 in Charlotte County
Tampa International Airport
FAA delay program causing disruptions at Florida airports, holiday traveler count still high
Shoppers rush into stores through the crammed parking lot at the UTC.
Holiday shoppers take over the UTC
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Port Charlotte

Latest News

A plane from Punta Gorda shared a little Christmas cheer
Pilot has a little Christmas fun during flight out of Punta Gorda
Rest in peace, Valor.
Sarasota County Sheriff announces death of Valor the Horse
Tampa International Airport
Despite FAA Ground Delay Program, Wednesday still expected to be busy travel day
Maine Colony Picture
Discovering the Maine Colony on the Suncoast