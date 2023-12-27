Remembering Tommy Smothers: Comedy duo made Suncoast View appearance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tommy Smothers who, along with his brother Dick, formed a groundbreaking comedy duo that made people laugh for six decades, died Tuesday at age 86.

His family confirmed the death via a statement. Tommy’s brother and partner Dick, is a resident of Sarasota. The two appeared on Suncoast View in 2018 for a segment. You can watch both parts below:

