Pilot has a little Christmas fun during flight out of Punta Gorda

A plane from Punta Gorda shared a little Christmas cheer
A plane from Punta Gorda shared a little Christmas cheer(Flight Aware)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot taking a Christmas Eve flight out of Punta Gorda decided to spread a little holiday cheer to those watching his path.

According to FlightAware, the pilot departed Punta Gorda airport around 12:30 in a Piper Dakota Pathfinder and spent a little over an hour and a half drawing a Christmas Tree on his route over Florida.

The plane is registered to a Jacob Faulkner, but it is unclear if he was a pilot.

You can watch the entire route animated on FlightAware!

