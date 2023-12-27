Pilot has a little Christmas fun during flight out of Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot taking a Christmas Eve flight out of Punta Gorda decided to spread a little holiday cheer to those watching his path.

According to FlightAware, the pilot departed Punta Gorda airport around 12:30 in a Piper Dakota Pathfinder and spent a little over an hour and a half drawing a Christmas Tree on his route over Florida.

The plane is registered to a Jacob Faulkner, but it is unclear if he was a pilot.

You can watch the entire route animated on FlightAware!

