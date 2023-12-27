Advertise With Us
North Port man arrested for firing gun into moving truck

Mason Bernhard
Mason Bernhard(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Mason Bernhard, 23, of North Port was arrested after firing a gun into a moving truck.

The road rage incident occurred on Price Blvd, near the intersection of Citizens Pkwy and W Price Blvd on Friday.

According to the report, Bernhard became angry about being ‘brake checked.’ He then aimed his firearm out the window at the victim’s truck and fired a single round into the rear of the victim’s tailgate.

The victim told police he heard the gunshot but didn’t realize his truck was struck until pulling over and noticing the bullet hole in the top right portion of his rear tailgate. The victim was uninjured.

North Port Police located Bernhard a few hours after the incident, despite his attempt to change the appearance of his car by removing stickers and taking off the lights. He also hid evidence, including the firearm and two magazines.

Bernhard told police he immediately regretted shooting at the victim.

NPPD located the hidden evidence and transported Bernhard to the Sarasota County Jail without incident. He is facing four felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Just last summer, Mason Bernhard was honored for helping save a missing person in North Port.

