How to help ‘Feeding Empty Little Tummies’

Feeding Empty Little Tummies is a backpack program for students in Manatee County
Feeding Empty Little Tummies is a backpack program for students in Manatee County
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast organization is asking for help from our local communities.

“Feeding Empty Little Tummies” or “FELT” is a Manatee County backpack program designed to help end child hunger.

The program fills up backpacks with food for those kids who may not get a meal while at home on the weekends or during holiday breaks.

To help out, you can contact organizers at feltinc.org to donate food, give, or to sponsor a child. It takes about $10 for a bag full of food.

And on Jan 1. at Noon on Bradenton Beach, Clancy’s is hosting its 16th annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge and FELT is one of the charities benefitted. Click here to learn more.

