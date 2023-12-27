How to help ‘Feeding Empty Little Tummies’

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast organization is asking for help from our local communities.

“Feeding Empty Little Tummies” or “FELT” is a Manatee County backpack program designed to help end child hunger.

The program fills up backpacks with food for those kids who may not get a meal while at home on the weekends or during holiday breaks.

To help out, you can contact organizers at feltinc.org to donate food, give, or to sponsor a child. It takes about $10 for a bag full of food.

And on Jan 1. at Noon on Bradenton Beach, Clancy’s is hosting its 16th annual Shamrock Shiver Charity Plunge and FELT is one of the charities benefitted. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.