Foggy Morning Commute

Dense Marine Fog Advisory Issued
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea fog has been rolling into the Suncoast as dewpoints and temperatures collide. Overnight and into the morning commuters and boaters can expect to see foggy conditions. It should clear out by mid morning but may linger off the coast. A dense marine fog advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning until 9 a.m.

Wednesday will be cooler with an overcast yet dry sky. Highs will reach around 70 degrees and lows will hang out in the 60s. A quick front makes its way through bringing rain Thursday morning. Then breezy and cooler conditions arrive with highs in the 60s and lows dipping into the low 50s through New Years Day. New Years Eve should have mostly clear skies making for a enjoyable firework display.

