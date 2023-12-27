First Alert Weather: A bit of rain then a chilly finish to 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be morning fog patches near the coast, but it should not be as widespread or thick as in previous days. Nevertheless, it will interfere with the morning commute in spots. Inland locations should not see much of a fog problem.

Temperatures for the remainder of the week should run cooler than average, with temperatures dropping a degree or two each day. On the other hand, the nighttime lows will be a few degrees warmer than average for the next few nights, as a plume of moisture moves into the area. While today will be dry, tonight will probably see a few showers with more on the way tomorrow.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, our moisture will surge tonight. Upper-level energy will support a few overnight showers with even more on Thursday. Total rainfall will be in the area of .5 inches to .75 inches. The chance for thunderstorms is small. Skies will begin to clear Thursday night as a cold front passes by and begins the process of scouring out the moisture and ushering in dry cool air. Friday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny but chilly with breezy winds and highs in the low to mid-60s and nights in the 40s and low 50s. New Year’s Eve will be clear and cool but dry with winds subsiding. The high on New Year’s Day will be in the upper 60s.

