First Alert Traffic: Serious crashes in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) Here are two traffic alerts for commuters heading to Pinellas or Hillsborough County.
In Hillsborough: Several people are dead on a crash on I-75 South, at Selmon Expressway. All lanes closed. Please avoid the area at this time
⚠️𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈 𝐕𝐄𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓⚠️— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) December 27, 2023
⚠️𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈 𝐕𝐄𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓⚠️
HCSO deputies are assisting FHP troopers with a multi-vehicle accident involving several fatalities on I-75 SB just north of the Selmon Expressway. Several SB lanes are blocked as HCSO, FHP, and HCFR respond. Please be… pic.twitter.com/qL0yRVN2CH
In Pinellas County: There is a serious crash on I-275 North, at MM 34. 2 The left lanes are blocked.
