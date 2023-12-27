Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Serious crashes in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties

Pinellas County crash
Pinellas County crash(FHP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) Here are two traffic alerts for commuters heading to Pinellas or Hillsborough County.

In Hillsborough: Several people are dead on a crash on I-75 South, at Selmon Expressway. All lanes closed. Please avoid the area at this time

Sample HTML block

⚠️𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈 𝐕𝐄𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓⚠️
HCSO deputies are assisting FHP troopers with a multi-vehicle accident involving several fatalities on I-75 SB just north of the Selmon Expressway. Several SB lanes are blocked as HCSO, FHP, and HCFR respond. Please be… pic.twitter.com/qL0yRVN2CH

— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) December 27, 2023

In Pinellas County: There is a serious crash on I-275 North, at MM 34. 2 The left lanes are blocked.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
14 people taken to area hospitals after an early morning crash in Charlotte County.
14 injured in traffic crash on I-75 in Charlotte County
Tampa International Airport
FAA delay program causing disruptions at Florida airports, holiday traveler count still high
Rescue crews are on scene
Crash on I-75 in Sarasota County causing delays
Shoppers rush into stores through the crammed parking lot at the UTC.
Holiday shoppers take over the UTC

Latest News

Roberta Tvenstrup
Underdog Rescue of Florida needs resources after dogs rescued from hoarding situation
Denis White
U.S. Marshals in Ohio arrest man following Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigation
Suncoast View Sits Down with the Smothers Brothers! Part 1 | Suncoast View
Remembering Tommy Smothers: Comedy duo made Suncoast View appearance
A plane from Punta Gorda shared a little Christmas cheer
Pilot has a little Christmas fun during flight out of Punta Gorda