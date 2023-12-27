Advertise With Us
Discovering the Maine Colony on the Suncoast

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Maine Colony - It sounds like a budget Sci-Fi movie! It’s actually one of the oldest neighborhoods in Sarasota, founded by “Mainers”, people from Maine starting in 1920. Meet the neighbors trying to keep the 100-year-old buildings standing, especially the 100-year-old Phillippi Crest Clubhouse.

Today’s companion story: See how Sarasota County declared independence from Manatee County around the same time The Maine Colony Started.

https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/06/09/sarasota-county-centennial-breaking-up-is-hard-do/

