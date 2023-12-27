Discovering the Maine Colony on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Maine Colony - It sounds like a budget Sci-Fi movie! It’s actually one of the oldest neighborhoods in Sarasota, founded by “Mainers”, people from Maine starting in 1920. Meet the neighbors trying to keep the 100-year-old buildings standing, especially the 100-year-old Phillippi Crest Clubhouse.

Today’s companion story: See how Sarasota County declared independence from Manatee County around the same time The Maine Colony Started.

https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/06/09/sarasota-county-centennial-breaking-up-is-hard-do/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast

9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View

4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News

7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)

11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.