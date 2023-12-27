Despite FAA Ground Delay Program, Wednesday still expected to be busy travel day
SRQ appears to be running smoothly, multiple delays are still being reported at TIA
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International Airport say high numbers of holiday travelers are expected to continue Wednesday.
On Tuesday, an FAA Ground Delay Program was implemented causing delays with an average wait time of 124 minutes coming into Florida. SRQ was not as affected as Tampa, whose delays approached numbers over 200. As of 8 a.m., Wednesday morning there are 97 delays, according to Flight Aware.
SRQ officials tell ABC7 that they expect upwards of 20,000 passengers on Wednesday. Check your flight status before you head to the airport or check with your airline.
🚨 TRAVEL ALERT 🚨 The FAA has implemented a delay program impacting Florida airports, including TPA. As a result, some flights may be delayed. Please check directly with your airline for the latest flight updates ✈️— Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) December 26, 2023
