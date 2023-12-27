Advertise With Us
Despite FAA Ground Delay Program, Wednesday still expected to be busy travel day

SRQ appears to be running smoothly, multiple delays are still being reported at TIA
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International Airport say high numbers of holiday travelers are expected to continue Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an FAA Ground Delay Program was implemented causing delays with an average wait time of 124 minutes coming into Florida. SRQ was not as affected as Tampa, whose delays approached numbers over 200. As of 8 a.m., Wednesday morning there are 97 delays, according to Flight Aware.

SRQ officials tell ABC7 that they expect upwards of 20,000 passengers on Wednesday. Check your flight status before you head to the airport or check with your airline.

Sarasota-Bradenton International

Punta Gorda Airport

St.Pete-Clearwater

Tampa International Airport

