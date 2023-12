SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dump truck and a car collided on I75 north bound lanes causing backups.

Rescue vehicles are on scene of the crash at milemarker 192 and Jackson Roads in Sarasota County.

2 lanes of traffic are blocked with only one lane of traffic moving in the north bound lanes.

Avoid that area if possible.

