Charlotte County man charged with stabbing his family, killing his mother

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23 year old man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stabbed his family, killing his mother.

Connor Crumrine was arrested and charged after his family reported he attacked his mother stabbing her, before turning the knife on other family members.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit the family was suppose to leave to go on a cruise. Connor was acting strange and threatening. His mother Jennifer Crumrine had decided to stay home from the trip and have her son taken into a mental health facility.

Before she could do that he attacked his mother, and then his other family members. Deputies were called to the scene, and Connor was taken into custody.

The family was taken to the hospital where Jennifer later passed away from her injuries.

Connor is currently being held at the Charlotte County jail. His arraignment is January 29th.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.