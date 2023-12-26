What's cooking: Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

Baked spinach artichoke dip is a great dish to serve to serve to guests over the holiday period, or any time for that matter!

This hot appetizer only takes 10 minutes to prep and it’s on the table in 30.

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

For the Bread Crumb Topping:

· ▢2 pieces of white bread torn into 4 pieces

· ▢2 tablespoon panko bread crumbs

· ▢2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

· ▢2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Melted

For the Dip:

· ▢3 tablespoons unsalted butter

· ▢1 tablespoon olive oil

· ▢1 diced medium yellow or white onion

· ▢18 ounces frozen artichoke hearts thawed, and cut

· ▢2 garlic cloves minced

· ▢4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

· ▢2 cups half-and-half or cream

· ▢1½ cups grated Parmesan cheese

· ▢3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

· ▢2 teaspoons hot sauce

· ▢1½ teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce

· ▢1 teaspoon kosher salt

· ▢10 ounces frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed day

· ▢1 can water chestnuts drained and chopped

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350°F and set oven rack to middle position.

2. Spray a 1-quart baking dish or soufflé dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

3. Place bread, panko crumbs and Parmesan in a food processor fitted with the metal attachment. Pulse the bread 3-4 seconds Drizzle in the oil and pulse 2-3 times.

For the Dip:

1. Heat large skillet over medium heat and add 1-tablespoon butter and 1-tablespoon oil.

2. When the oil/butter are heated add onions and cook, stirring often, until onions are soft

3. Add artichokes and cook, stirring often, 4-5 minutes or until they have a lightly browned.

4. Add garlic, stir and cook another 30 seconds.

5. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir until melted.

6. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetable mixture and cook 2 minutes, stirring continuously.

7. Slowly stir in the half-and-half, Parmesan, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire Sauce and salt.

8. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until thickened.

9. Remove from the heat, add spinach and water chestnuts; stir well.

10. Season to taste and add additional salt, if needed. Stir.

11. Pour the spinach/artichoke mixture into the prepared baking dish and cover evenly with the breadcrumb topping.

12. Bake 20 minutes at 350°F, or until golden brown on top and bubbling hot throughout.

13. Remove from the oven and let rest 5 minutes before serving.

14. Serve hot with crackers or sliced vegetables.

