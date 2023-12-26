Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Two teens charged after shooting on Christmas Eve leaves their sister dead

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.

The shooting occurred at Trotter Road and 22nd Avenue on Sunday evening. Two teens have been charged after an argument over their Christmas presents resulted in a shooting that killed their sister. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the 14-year-old and 15-year-old got into an argument while Christmas shopping with the family.

An altercation made its way outside. A shot was fired, hitting Abrielle Baldwin, the boys’ sister, in the head. Police say the fatal shot was fired by the 14-year-old. The 15-year-old then shot the 14-year-old in the stomach.

Baldwin was carrying her child in a carrier at the time of the shooting. The child was uninjured.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The 15-year-old fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
An early morning crash on Myakka Valley Trail left one dead.
Early Christmas Eve crash kills one
Last Wednesday, officers in downtown Sarasota noticed a Ford fly straight through a red...
Officers drag man out of car to end downtown Sarasota police chase
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
Two teens charged after shooting on Christmas Eve leaves their sister dead
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Latest News

Shoppers rush into stores through the crammed parking lot at the UTC.
Holiday shoppers take over the UTC
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Port Charlotte
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
Two teens charged after shooting on Christmas Eve leaves their sister dead
Alpine Christmas Trees gets their Fraser Firs from North Carolina.
Christmas tree disposal can be more than a trip to the curb