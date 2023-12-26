Two teens charged after shooting on Christmas Eve leaves their sister dead

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.

The shooting occurred at Trotter Road and 22nd Avenue on Sunday evening. Two teens have been charged after an argument over their Christmas presents resulted in a shooting that killed their sister. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the 14-year-old and 15-year-old got into an argument while Christmas shopping with the family.

An altercation made its way outside. A shot was fired, hitting Abrielle Baldwin, the boys’ sister, in the head. Police say the fatal shot was fired by the 14-year-old. The 15-year-old then shot the 14-year-old in the stomach.

Baldwin was carrying her child in a carrier at the time of the shooting. The child was uninjured.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The 15-year-old fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

