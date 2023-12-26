Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Students can start the year off strong with another Tax Holiday

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Retail Federation encourages Florida families and students to start the year strong by replenishing school supplies. The second period of the Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 14,

Florida families can save on clothing, footwear, backpacks, school supplies, personal computers and more in the new year.

Here are some of the eligible items:

  • Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item;
  • Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item;
  • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less; and
  • Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

This second tax-exempt period helps cut costs for students and teachers when replenishing essential school items needed for the Spring semester.

Visit www.fldoe.org to learn more about what you need to prepare and help your children return to school after winter break. For a full list of eligible tax-free supplies, please visit FloridaRevenue.com/BacktoSchool.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
An early morning crash on Myakka Valley Trail left one dead.
Early Christmas Eve crash kills one
Last Wednesday, officers in downtown Sarasota noticed a Ford fly straight through a red...
Officers drag man out of car to end downtown Sarasota police chase
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
One person dead after shooting on Christmas Eve in Largo
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Latest News

A look a the pineapple getting ready to drop for the New Year
City of Sarasota to ring in 2024 with its traditional 'Pineapple Drop'
Highs
Cloudy Tuesday, more light rain Thursday morning
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11:00pm - December 25, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
ABC7 News at Noon - December 25, 2023