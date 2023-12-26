Students can start the year off strong with another Tax Holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Retail Federation encourages Florida families and students to start the year strong by replenishing school supplies. The second period of the Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 14,

Florida families can save on clothing, footwear, backpacks, school supplies, personal computers and more in the new year.

Here are some of the eligible items:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item;

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item;

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less; and

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

This second tax-exempt period helps cut costs for students and teachers when replenishing essential school items needed for the Spring semester.

Visit www.fldoe.org to learn more about what you need to prepare and help your children return to school after winter break. For a full list of eligible tax-free supplies, please visit FloridaRevenue.com/BacktoSchool .

