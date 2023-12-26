Advertise With Us
Holiday shoppers take over the UTC

WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the holiday season and lots of shoppers cashed in on their gift cards they got for Christmas. The stores at the UTC in Sarasota were packed with folks rushing in and out.

“I was surprised that Ulta was so busy when it had just opened at 10,” said Andi, a shopper visiting from North Carolina. “There were so many people in there and a lot of items already missing that I wanted to look at,” she added.

50% of us will return at least one unwanted gift, according to Consumer Reports. But all stores have different return policies, some more generous than others.

If you’re looking to return on Amazon, you have 30 days. Macy’s and Home Depot both give shoppers 90 days. Koehl’s is the most generous, with 180 days after purchase.

But when it comes to electronics, things get a little tricky. Apple returns run through January 8th, Best Buy returns run 2 weeks after purchase, and at Game Stop you have 15 days.

Aside from returns, when can you get the most bang for your buck? Well, during our next tax holiday. From January 1st through 14th select items will be free of sales tax. Clothing, shoe wear, and accessories under $100. Also, computers and related accessories under $1,500.

For more information on the tax holiday, click this link.

