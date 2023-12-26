FAA delay program causing disruptions at Florida airports, holiday traveler count still high

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International Airport expect high numbers of holiday travelers coming through but there could be some impediments, including an average wait of 124 minutes if you are coming into Florida.

SRQ officials tell ABC7 that the expect 17-18,000 travelers Tuesday with upwards of 20,000 on Wednesday. Tampa International estimates they will serve 76,000 travelers today though they are reporting significant delays.

Currently the FAA is reporting a delay program that is causing significant delays at Florida airports, that includes Tampa International Airport. Flight Aware shows 137 flights delayed at TIA. Delay programs are to help control air traffic volumes.

There are currently five delays at Sarasota Bradenton Airport. Those delays are not because of the FAA delay program. Check your flight status before you head to the airport or check with your airline.

🚨 TRAVEL ALERT 🚨 The FAA has implemented a delay program impacting Florida airports, including TPA. As a result, some flights may be delayed. Please check directly with your airline for the latest flight updates ✈️ — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) December 26, 2023

