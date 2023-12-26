Advertise With Us
FAA delay program causing disruptions at Florida airports, holiday traveler count still high

Tampa International Airport
Tampa International Airport
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Tampa International Airport expect high numbers of holiday travelers coming through but there could be some impediments, including an average wait of 124 minutes if you are coming into Florida.

SRQ officials tell ABC7 that the expect 17-18,000 travelers Tuesday with upwards of 20,000 on Wednesday. Tampa International estimates they will serve 76,000 travelers today though they are reporting significant delays.

Currently the FAA is reporting a delay program that is causing significant delays at Florida airports, that includes Tampa International Airport. Flight Aware shows 137 flights delayed at TIA. Delay programs are to help control air traffic volumes.

There are currently five delays at Sarasota Bradenton Airport. Those delays are not because of the FAA delay program. Check your flight status before you head to the airport or check with your airline.

Sarasota-Bradenton International

Punta Gorda Airport

St.Pete-Clearwater

Tampa International Airport

