Death investigation underway in Port Charlotte
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one person is in custody.
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the area of Port Charlotte and Chelsea Court. Detectives aren’t releasing information but are calling this an “isolated incident.”
