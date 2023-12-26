Cloudy Tuesday, more light rain Thursday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Christmas rain has come and gone, bringing us a third of an inch (0.33″) at SRQ, 0.29″ at Lakewood Ranch, 1.45″ at Arcadia, and Ft. Myers picked up 2.01″. A few light showers linger at inland areas starting Tuesday, otherwise we just have a cloudy day. We’re tracking another round of rain into Thursday morning. This one looks fairly light, but it is our last rain of the year. Colder air moves in to end the week and the year, back to low 60s for highs. That will mean mid-50s for Midnight New Year’s Eve, chilly enough for jackets or sweatshirts.

We hold on to the cool 60s for highs in the first few days of 2024, too.

Rain (Station)

