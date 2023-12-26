Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

City of Sarasota to ring in 2024 with its traditional 'Pineapple Drop'

A look a the pineapple getting ready to drop for the New Year
A look a the pineapple getting ready to drop for the New Year(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time to ring in another year with the annual Sarasota Pineapple Drop Block Party.

The downtown event will take place at its traditional location at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street.

The annual Pineapple Drop Block Party runs from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. Live music starts at 8:30 pm.  Carnival hours are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Parent/guardian supervision is required for ages 17 and younger.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are valid from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m, are $30 online until 3 p.m. Dec. 31 or on site till 5 p.m. while supplies last. Ride tickets, valid anytime, are available at the carnival or online till 3 p.m. for $50/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. Rides typically take two tickets.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
An early morning crash on Myakka Valley Trail left one dead.
Early Christmas Eve crash kills one
Last Wednesday, officers in downtown Sarasota noticed a Ford fly straight through a red...
Officers drag man out of car to end downtown Sarasota police chase
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one adult victim.
One person dead after shooting on Christmas Eve in Largo
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Latest News

Highs
Cloudy Tuesday, more light rain Thursday morning
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11:00pm - December 25, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
ABC7 News at Noon - December 25, 2023
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - December 25, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 24, 2023